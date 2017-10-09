MIRACLE Sign To Relapse Records; Sophomore Album Complete

Relapse Records has announced the signing of esoteric synth-pop duo, Miracle. Formed in 2010, Miracle consists of Steve Moore, one half of the progressive post-rock duo Zombi, composer of contemporary horror soundtracks including The Guest and The Mind’s Eye and solo producer of masterful synthesizer music plus vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Daniel O’Sullivan, known for his work with a myriad of art rock luminaries including Ulver, Grumbling Fur, Æthenor, Sunn O))), Guapo, Mothlite and This Is Not This Heat. Upon formation, the duo slowly concocted a strange brew of spiralling, hypnotic poptones resulting in the Fluid Window EP, released through London based label House Anxiety. In 2013, they followed with their debut album Mercury on legendary IDM and footwork imprint Planet Mu.

Miracle’s second full-length album entitled The Strife Of Love In A Dream, was self-produced by Miracle and recorded at various studios across London, New York and Pittsburgh. The Strife Of Love In A Dream features special guest drums from A.E. Paterra (Zombi, Majeure, Maserati) and will see a release in Spring 2018 via Relapse. Miracle commented on the signing and new material:

“We’re over the moon to be working with Relapse on our new record. The Strife Of Love In A Dream is a song cycle of eight distinct environments dealing with saturated phenomenology, the death of allegory, the multiverse as hypostatic union, the fourth density and what happens when you put silverware in a microwave.”

(Photo by: Alexander Brown)