MIRRORS FOR PSYCHIC WARFARE Featuring NEUROSIS’ Scott Kelly And BURIED AT SEA’s Sanford Parker Announce I See What I Became Album

Mirrors For Psychic Warfare, the industrial collaboration between Neurosis' Scott Kelly and Buried At Sea's Sanford Parker, will unleash their second chapter of sonic anxiety this fall via Neurot Recordings. Titled I See What I Became, the follow-up to the duo's 2016's critically-lauded, self-titled debut was produced by Seward Fairbury (Corrections House) and Negative Soldier, mastered by Collin Jordan (Eyehategod, Indian, Wovenhand, Voivod) with decibel manipulation by Dave French (Brothers Of The Sonic Cloth, The Anunnaki), and comes swathed in the cover art of Thomas Hooper (Neurosis, Harvestman, Boris, Tombs, Doomriders). Preorders available at this location.

As a precursor to the album's release, Mirrors For Psychic Warfare will play two very special shows later this month supporting industrial titans Godflesh in Chicago and New York City respectively with future Mirrors For Psychic Warfare live abrasions, including a European tour this fall, to be announced in the weeks to come.

Tracklisting:

“Animal Coffins”

“Tomb Puncher”

“Body Ash”

“Flat Rats In The Alley”

“Thing Of Knives”

“Crooked Teeth”

“Death Cart”

“Coward Heat”

Trailer: