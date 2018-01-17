MIRRORS FOR PSYCHIC WARFARE Featuring NEUROSIS’ Scott Kelly And BURIED AT SEA’s Sanford Parker Announce North American Tour

Mirrors For Psychic Warfare, the collaboration between Neurosis' Scott Kelly and Buried At Sea's Sanford Parker, will take to the streets next month on a twenty-five date North American tour. The trek commences February 10th in Chicago, Illinois, runs through March 10th in Vancouver, British Columbia, and will feature The Atlas Moth and Royal Thunder on select dates.

Tour dates:

February

10 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle**

11 – Detroit, MI – Smalls**

12 – Toronto, ON – Hard Luck**

13 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz**

14 – Boston, MA – Great Scott**

16 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus Bar**

17 – Philadelphia, PA – Voltage Lounge**

18 – Washington, DC – DC9**

19 – Richmond, VA – Strange Matter**

20 – Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

21 – Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern**

22 – Atlanta, GA – Club 529**

26 – Peoria, IL – The Rail 2

27 – Kansas City, MO – Riot Room

28 – St. Louis, MO – Fubar

March

1 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

2 – Austin, TX – Lost Well

3 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

4 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

5 – Los Angeles, CA - Resident

6 - Sacramento, CA – Blue Lamp

7 – Oakland, CA – Golden Bull

8 – Portland, OR – Tonic Lounge

9 – Seattle, WA – Highline

10 – Vancouver, BC – Astoria

**with The Atlas Moth, Royal Thunder

Mirrors For Psychic Warfare released their self-titled debut via Neurot Recordings in 2016. A sonic manifestation of insomnia, complete with the tossing, turning, and perennial dread that comes with facing a new day, the five songs that comprise Mirrors For Psychic Warfare lurch and pulsate across a sullen, desolate landscape with an almost curious obsessiveness.