MIRRORS FOR PSYCHIC WARFARE Featuring NEUROSIS’ Scott Kelly And BURIED AT SEA’s Sanford Parker Debut "Crooked Teeth" Video

I See What I Became is the impending new full-length from Mirrors For Psychic Warfare, the industrial collaboration between Neurosis' Scott Kelly and Buried At Sea's Sanford Parker. Produced by Seward Fairbury (Corrections House) and Negative Soldier, mastered by Collin Jordan (Eyehategod, Indian, Wovenhand, Voivod), with decibel manipulation by Dave French (Brothers Of The Sonic Cloth, The Anunnaki), the duo's follow-up to 2016's self-titled debut boasts eight tracks of unsettling and unapologetic audio demolition.

In advance of its release, check out the video for "Crooked Teeth", created by Chariot Of Black Moth. Issues producer Seward Fairbury of the clip, "This is exactly the kind of mind disgracing garbage I have come to expect from these two fuckers. It's not nice, so go fuck yourselves this is the real Death Disco."

Tracklisting:

“Animal Coffins”

“Tomb Puncher”

“Body Ash”

“Flat Rats In The Alley”

“Thing Of Knives”

“Crooked Teeth”

“Death Cart”

“Coward Heat”

Trailer: