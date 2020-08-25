MISANTHROPIA Sign To Massacre Records; Announce Convoy Of Sickness Album

Dutch symphonic black metal outfit Misanthropia has signed with Massacre Records, and plans to release its new album Convoy Of Sickness later this year.

Founded in 2005, the band has released three studio albums during this time, with Omertà (2016) being the latest one. Misanthropia's current line-up consists of vocalist/guitarist Bram Koller, lead guitarist Dennis Schoenmaker, bassist Pepijn Heilbron and drummer Hugo De Waal.

For the upcoming album, MIsanthropia once again teamed up with sound wizard Mike Wead and renowned graphic artist Jan Yrlund.

More details about Convoy Of Sickness will be revealed soon.