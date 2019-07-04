MISERY INDEX Debuts "Hammering The Nails" Music Video

Baltimore, Maryland-based death metallers, Misery Index, have released a video for "Hammering The Nails", featured on their new album, Rituals Of Power, out now via Season of Mist.

Tracklisting:

"Universal Untruths"

"Decline And Fall"

"The Choir Invisible"

"New Salem"

"Hammering The Nails"

"Rituals Of Power"

"They Always Come Back"

"I Disavow"

"Naysayer"

"Naysayer" video:

"Rituals Of Power" lyric video:

"New Salem" video:

"I Disavow" lyric video:

"The Choir Invisible" lyric video:

Album stream:

