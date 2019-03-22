MISERY INDEX Debuts "Naysayer" Music Video

Baltimore, Maryland-based death metallers, Misery Index, released their new album, Rituals Of Power, earlier this month via Season of Mist. A video for the song "Naysayer" can now be seen below.

Rituals Of Power sees the powerhouse quartet unleash a barrage of ferocious death metal as violent as it is savvy. Their vicious vocals spit venom, laying bare the ills of a dystopian society gone mad. As rampaging new tracks like "New Salem", the title track, and "I Disavow" so brashly prove, Rituals Of Power is world-class modern extremity and Misery Index only grows more powerful with time.

"Rituals Of Power is a disavowal and warning against the consequences of our so-called 'post-truth' age," says the band. "Each of the nine songs revolves loosely around this theme, yet each track also stands very much on its own. As an album however, they are all brought to life as one 'reanimated' monster; it's roughly thirty-five minutes of unhinged, yet cohesive, riff-driven aural ballistics. We were pissed off and on fire during both the writing and recording, and we think it shows in spades. We set out to write the best album we could, based on what we would want to hear first as fans of this music, and we could not be happier."

Rituals Of Power will be released on several formats including jewel case CD, limited LP, limited cassette, limited deluxe digibox which includes bonus cover tracks - Nailbomb's "Wasting Away" and M.O.D.'s "Man Of Your Dreams" (featuring Rob Barrett from Cannibal Corpse) - as well as a carabiner with key strap and bottle opener, a patch, and three vinyl stickers, and digitally. For pre-order options head here.

Cover art by Raphael Gabrio at Insane Visions.

Tracklisting:

"Universal Untruths"

"Decline And Fall"

"The Choir Invisible"

"New Salem"

"Hammering The Nails"

"Rituals Of Power"

"They Always Come Back"

"I Disavow"

"Naysayer"

"Naysayer" video:

"Rituals Of Power" lyric video:

"New Salem" video:

"I Disavow" lyric video:

"The Choir Invisible" lyric video:

Album stream:

A European tour with Wormrot and Truth Corroded starts this weekend.

March

23 - Heidelberg, Germany - Heidelberg Deathfest

24 - Nürnberg, Germany - Z-Bau

25 - Wien, Austria - Escape Metalcorner

26 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka

27 - Dresden, Germany - Chemiefabrik

28 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

29 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

30 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Grindhoven

31 - München, Germany - Backstage

April

1 - Zürich, Switzerland - Werk21

2 - Segrate MI, Italy - Circolo Magnolia

3 - Genf, Switzerland - Usine

4 - Paris, France - Glazart

5 - Sint Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino

6 - Essen, Germany - Turock

(Photo - Heidi Strengell)