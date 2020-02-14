MISERY INDEX – Full Rituals Of Power Guitar Tablature Now Available

Death metal stalwarts Misery Index have teamed up with Sheet Happens to release their complete guitar tablature transcription for their 2019 release, Rituals Of Power. The Printed & Digital Books come with an instant download pack containing the Print-Ready Guitar Book PDF (eBook) and the Complete Guitar Pro files. It is available for purchase at this location.

Misery Index recently premiered their brand new mini-documentary, "History Is Rotten," which explores the history of the band. You can watch the documentary below:

Moreover, Misery Index have kicked off their European tour, in which they will be supporting Napalm Death along with label-mates Rotten Sound. The first two shows have already sold out in advance. The full itinerary can be found below.

Dates:

February

14 - Berlin, Germany - Astra

16 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

18 - Bournemouth, UK - The Old Fire Station

19 - Cardiff, Wales - Tramshed

20 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

21 - Glasgow, UK - Slay

23 - London, UK - The Electric Ballroom

25 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

26 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

27 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

28 - Nantes, France - Warehouse

29 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

March

1 - Biarritz, France - Atabal

3 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

4 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

5 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

6 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

7 - Zürich, Switzerland - Meh Suff! Winter Fest

8 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

(Photo - Heidi Strengell)