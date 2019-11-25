MISERY INDEX Premier "Decline And Fall" Music Video
November 25, 2019, an hour ago
Baltimore, Maryland-based death metallers, Misery Index, have released a video for "Decline And Fall", featured on their new album, Rituals Of Power, out now via Season of Mist. Watch below.
The band comment on the video: "All civilizations fall [and] decline and, in the present, its members grapple dually with the lamentation of its demise and the hopefulness of new beginnings. This is us expressing precisely that."
Get Rituals Of Power here.
Tracklisting:
"Universal Untruths"
"Decline And Fall"
"The Choir Invisible"
"New Salem"
"Hammering The Nails"
"Rituals Of Power"
"They Always Come Back"
"I Disavow"
"Naysayer"
"Hammering The Nails" video:
"Naysayer" video:
"Rituals Of Power" lyric video:
"New Salem" video:
"I Disavow" lyric video:
"The Choir Invisible" lyric video:
Album stream:
Misery Index will support Napalm Death on their European headline tour in February and March 2020. Eyehategod, Rotten Sound, and Bat will also support.
Dates:
February
7 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
11 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
12 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy
13 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2
14 - Berlin, Germany - Astra
16 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
18 - Bournemouth, UK - The Old Fire Station
19 - Cardiff, Wales - Tramshed
20 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
21 - Glasgow, UK - Slay
23 - London, UK - The Electric Ballroom
25 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
26 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
27 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
28 - Nantes, France - Warehouse
29 - Toulouse, France - Metronum
March
1 - Biarritz, France - Atabal
3 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
4 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann
5 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
6 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
7 - Zürich, Switzerland - Meh Suff! Winter Fest
8 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
Find Misery Index's tour itinerary here.