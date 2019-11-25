MISERY INDEX Premier "Decline And Fall" Music Video

Baltimore, Maryland-based death metallers, Misery Index, have released a video for "Decline And Fall", featured on their new album, Rituals Of Power, out now via Season of Mist. Watch below.

The band comment on the video: "All civilizations fall [and] decline and, in the present, its members grapple dually with the lamentation of its demise and the hopefulness of new beginnings. This is us expressing precisely that."

Get Rituals Of Power here.

Tracklisting:

"Universal Untruths"

"Decline And Fall"

"The Choir Invisible"

"New Salem"

"Hammering The Nails"

"Rituals Of Power"

"They Always Come Back"

"I Disavow"

"Naysayer"

"Hammering The Nails" video:

"Naysayer" video:

"Rituals Of Power" lyric video:

"New Salem" video:

"I Disavow" lyric video:

"The Choir Invisible" lyric video:

Album stream:

Misery Index will support Napalm Death on their European headline tour in February and March 2020. Eyehategod, Rotten Sound, and Bat will also support.

Dates:

February

7 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

11 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

13 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

14 - Berlin, Germany - Astra

16 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

18 - Bournemouth, UK - The Old Fire Station

19 - Cardiff, Wales - Tramshed

20 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

21 - Glasgow, UK - Slay

23 - London, UK - The Electric Ballroom

25 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

26 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

27 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

28 - Nantes, France - Warehouse

29 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

March

1 - Biarritz, France - Atabal

3 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

4 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

5 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

6 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

7 - Zürich, Switzerland - Meh Suff! Winter Fest

8 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

Find Misery Index's tour itinerary here.