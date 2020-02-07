MISERY INDEX Premiere "History Is Rotten" Mini-Documentary, Kick Off European Tour
February 7, 2020, an hour ago
Death metal stalwarts, Misery Index, have premiered their brand new mini-documentary, "History Is Rotten," which explores the history of the band. You can watch the documentary below:
Moreover, Misery Index have kicked off their European tour, in which they will be supporting Napalm Death along with label-mates Rotten Sound. The first two shows have already sold out in advance. The full itinerary can be found below.
Dates:
February
7 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
11 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
12 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy
13 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2
14 - Berlin, Germany - Astra
16 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
18 - Bournemouth, UK - The Old Fire Station
19 - Cardiff, Wales - Tramshed
20 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
21 - Glasgow, UK - Slay
23 - London, UK - The Electric Ballroom
25 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
26 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
27 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
28 - Nantes, France - Warehouse
29 - Toulouse, France - Metronum
March
1 - Biarritz, France - Atabal
3 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
4 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann
5 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
6 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
7 - Zürich, Switzerland - Meh Suff! Winter Fest
8 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
Find Misery Index's tour itinerary here.
(Photo - Heidi Strengell)