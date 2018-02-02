MISERY INDEX Release Lyric Video For New Single "I Disavow"

Baltimore, Maryland-based death metallers, Misery Index, have premiered a Scott Rudd Films lyric video for their new single, "I Disavow".The single is to be released on 7" vinyl via Vitriol Records, with a B-side cover of "Wasting Away" from Nailbomb's 1994 Point Blank album, on February 9th.

The vinyl and video features artwork from Gary Ronaldson (Napalm Death, Kreator) of Bite Radius Designs. Pre-order the 7" here, or the digital version via Bandcamp.

The songs were recorded and mixed late last year in 4 studios. Drums were recorded at Developing Nations with Kevin Bernsten (Full Of Hell, Magrudergrind), vocals were recorded at Studio Kolotila with Olli Nokkala, guitars, bass, and vocals were recorded at Ryan Vincent Studios with Ryan Vincent (Truth Corroded, Aggression), and was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö (Edge Of Sanity, Nightingale) at Unisound.

Bassist/vocalist Jason Netherton has the following to say regarding the release: "Greetings! So, we start recording our new album this spring… but until then, how about a new song? We present the single 'I Disavow' - a ferocious spitfire that harkens back to the 'Traitors' era-yet remains forward looking at the same time. Riven with spite and contempt towards our modern age's void of truth, it gets faster as things get uglier. Mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound. Available now on Bandcamp (and streaming platforms soon). For physical format freaks we have the 7” version available from our friends at Vitriol records. More news on the new album (coming once more on Season of Mist records) in the next weeks and months."

Catch Misery Index performing these songs and more at the upcoming Maryland Deathfest in Baltimore, Maryland, and across Europe at Brutal Assault Festival, Summer Breeze Festival, Motocultor Festival, Kaltenbach Open Air, Deathfeast Open Air, and more.