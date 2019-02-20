MISERY INDEX Release "The Choir Invisible" Drum Playthrough Video

Baltimore, Maryland-based death metallers, Misery Index, will release their new album, Rituals Of Power, on March 8th via Season of Mist. Watch Adam Jarvis crush in a new drum play-through video for the song "The Choir Invisible" below.

Commented the band of the track, "'The Choir Invisible' is a euphemism for the dead, or those who have passed on. In the context of this song, it is an anthem of the dispossessed and the hopeless. Many across the world exist in an 'in-between' state that is often ignored and/or washed over because they lack the power and voice to plead their case as human beings. The song takes up this theme and tells it from the somber view of those who risk their lives, board ships and cross oceans in order to find a better life."

Rituals Of Power sees the powerhouse quartet unleash a barrage of ferocious death metal as violent as it is savvy. Their vicious vocals spit venom, laying bare the ills of a dystopian society gone mad. As rampaging new tracks like "New Salem", the title track, and "I Disavow" so brashly prove, Rituals Of Power is world-class modern extremity and Misery Index only grows more powerful with time.

"Rituals Of Power is a disavowal and warning against the consequences of our so-called 'post-truth' age," says the band. "Each of the nine songs revolves loosely around this theme, yet each track also stands very much on its own. As an album however, they are all brought to life as one 'reanimated' monster; it's roughly thirty-five minutes of unhinged, yet cohesive, riff-driven aural ballistics. We were pissed off and on fire during both the writing and recording, and we think it shows in spades. We set out to write the best album we could, based on what we would want to hear first as fans of this music, and we could not be happier."

Rituals Of Power will be released on March 8th in several formats including jewel case CD, limited LP, limited cassette, limited deluxe digibox which includes bonus cover tracks - Nailbomb's "Wasting Away" and M.O.D.'s "Man Of Your Dreams" (featuring Rob Barrett from Cannibal Corpse) - as well as a carabiner with key strap and bottle opener, a patch, and three vinyl stickers, and digitally. For pre-order options head here.

Cover art by Raphael Gabrio at Insane Visions.

Tracklisting:

"Universal Untruths"

"Decline And Fall"

"The Choir Invisible"

"New Salem"

"Hammering The Nails"

"Rituals Of Power"

"They Always Come Back"

"I Disavow"

"Naysayer"

A European tour with Wormrot and Truth Corroded will follow the album's release. Dates are listed below.

March

23 - Heidelberg, Germany - Heidelberg Deathfest

24 - Nürnberg, Germany - Z-Bau

25 - Wien, Austria - Escape Metalcorner

26 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka

27 - Dresden, Germany - Chemiefabrik

28 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

29 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

30 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Grindhoven

31 - München, Germany - Backstage

April

1 - Zürich, Switzerland - Werk21

2 - Segrate MI, Italy - Circolo Magnolia

3 - Genf, Switzerland - Usine

4 - Paris, France - Glazart

5 - Sint Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino

6 - Essen, Germany - Turock

Grindcore Coffee Company has announced their newest Artist Series, Misery Index 'New Salem'. Available on February 28th, you can pre-order here.

"The 'New Salem' African Espresso Dark is our darkest coffee to date! Dark, dynamic and bold, 'New Salem' is intense with a flavor profile that is wild and smokey. The bright acids are subdued and the result is an exceptionally complex cup of coffee. With the depth of this roast, the sugars are caramelized and the roast retains a natural sweetness. This makes it a great choice as espresso, cappuccino, or latte as well as a great pour over, French press or in your automatic drip machine. The Grindcore/Misery Index coffee is as versatile and powerful as the upcoming Misery Index album, 'Rituals Of Power'. We have taken these beans to the dark, and we welcome you to join us."

"Grindcore Coffee Co. brings together two diverse and intense ideals... extreme music and coffee. We are deeply rooted in many veins of the metal movement... from death metal to thrash, black metal to speed metal and from doom to grindcore, we love it all. One thing we have found as a common thread between all genres...COFFEE.

"We feel it is pretty safe to say that coffee fans come from all backgrounds, but all look for the same core principles when it comes to their coffee, flavor, quality, and connection. That is where we come in.

"Grindcore Coffee Co. has spent decades in the metal community and on many different levels, this allows us to bring what we do to metal fans across the spectrum premium blends of coffee that meet their extreme demands. We pride ourselves on providing the absolute highest quality beans, growing methods, and roasting techniques.

"Our story is just beginning...and we pleased to welcome you to the experience that is Grindcore Coffee.