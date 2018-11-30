MISERY INDEX To Release Rituals Of Power Album In March; European Tour Announced

Baltimore, Maryland-based death metallers, Misery Index, will release their new album, Rituals Of Power, on March 8th via Season of Mist.

The band comment on the album: "Rituals Of Power is a disavowal and warning against the consequences of our so-called 'post-truth' age. Each of the 9 songs revolves loosely around this theme, yet each track also stands very much on its own. It’s roughly 35 minutes of unhinged, yet cohesive, riff-driven aural ballistics. We set out to write the best album we could, based on what we would want to hear first as fans of this music, and we could not be happier."

Cover art by Raphael Gabrio at Insane Visions.

Tracklisting:

"Universal Untruths"

"Decline And Fall"

"The Choir Invisible"

"New Salem"

"Hammering The Nails"

"Rituals Of Power"

"They Always Come Back"

"I Disavow"

"Naysayer"

"I Disavow" lyric video:

A European tour with Wormrot and Truth Corroded will follow the album's release. Dates are listed below.

March

23 - Heidelberg, Germany - Heidelberg Deathfest

24 - Nürnberg, Germany - Z-Bau

25 - Wien, Austria - Escape Metalcorner

26 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka

27 - Dresden, Germany - Chemiefabrik

28 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

29 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

30 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Grindhoven

31 - München, Germany - Backstage

April

1 - Zürich, Switzerland - Werk21

2 - Segrate MI, Italy - Circolo Magnolia

3 - Genf, Switzerland - Usine

4 - Paris, France - Glazart

5 - Sint Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino

6 - Essen, Germany - Turock