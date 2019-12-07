MISERY LOVES CO. Hits Swedish Charts With First New Album In 19 Years

After 19 years away from the scene, Misery Loves Co. have hit the following Swedish charts with their new album Zero:



#1 – Hard Rock

#1 - Vinyl List

#2 - Physical List

#26 - Album List (Both Physical and Digital)





Misery Loves Co. shaped the industrial metal scene during the '90’s and became critically acclaimed among the global music press as well as a household name among many fans. Everybody took the band to their hearts when they heard the band’s unique and innovative mix of aggressive industrial metal mixed with gloomy melodies and impressive songwriting.

Huge tours followed the band’s immediate success and Misery Loves Co. shared stages with legendary acts like Slayer, Machine Head and Paradise Lost and even had Deftones opening for them. The band’s second album, Not Like Them, earned them a Swedish Grammy in 1998.

On Zero, you’ll find pieces of all of rock and metal history on Zero; from goth to alternative rock, from ambient soundscapes to death metal.