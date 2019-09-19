MISERY LOVES CO. Ink Deal With Black Lodge Records

After four self-released singles the classic industrial metal-pioneers Misery Loves Co. have teamed up with Black Lodge Records. Later this year will see the release of a new album – the band’s first full length since the critically acclaimed Your Vision Was Never Mine To Share, unveiled 19 years ago.



“It's an true honor to start to work with Misery Loves Co.; a band that had great influence and shaped the industrial metal scene for so many years,” says Johan Haller (Black Lodge).



Misery Loves Co. was one of the most talked about metal bands during the ’90’s and received both a Swedish Grammy and critical acclaim. The group reunited in 2016 and have since then released four singles and done extremely intensive shows at both clubs and festivals like Sweden Rock Festival, 70000 Tons of Metal, Bloodstock and Brutal Assault. The band’s singer Patrik Wirén has also had a successful career as a journalist, writing for numerous magazines and newspaper as well as written a book about Refused.