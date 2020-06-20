MISERY SIGNALS Reveal New Single “River King”

Revered metalcore trailblazers Misery Signals are mounting a major resurgence in 2020 with the release of their highly-anticipated, self-released 4th studio album, Ultraviolet, on August 7th. Today, the band has revealed the record’s 2nd single, “River King,” which is available now on digital services. Watch the official music video below. Pre-order the record here.

Ultraviolet marks the return of all founding members Ryan Morgan (guitar), Branden Morgan (drums), Jesse Zaraska (vocals), Stu Ross (guitar) and Kyle Johnson (bass). The band spent the last few years writing and recording one of their finest releases yet and a true return to form, drawing on a resuscitated storm of creativity and camaraderie not witnessed since their debut Of Malice And The Magnum Heart.

"Jesse has this really clear voice, and even in his most vicious screaming the vulnerability gets through first,” says Morgan. “People will hear the record and there won't be any need for decoding the emotional content. ‘Sunlifter’ was the first song we wrote for the record and it set the tone thematically for the lyrics on the album, which came to be about ambition and striving and all the parts of ourselves that are in contradiction with each other."

Zaraska comments on the lyrical direction of the album, “It is a record that purveys a much greater sense of hope than those that preceded it, and I think that as older individuals this was important from the onset of the process. I tried to create a Misery Signals record that was lyrically more positive than the previous outings, something that I could get behind as a father. Though there still exists a fair amount of tension and darkness, there shines a great amount more light."

Ultraviolet tracklisting:

"The Tempest"

"Sunlifter"

"River King"

"Through Vales Of Blue Fire"

"Old Ghosts"

"The Fall"

"Redemption Key"

"Cascade Locks"

"Some Dreams"

"River King" video:

"The Tempest" video: