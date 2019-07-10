MISFITS Bassist JERRY ONLY Announces New York City Signing Session For Launch Of Official ReAction Figure

Jerry Only, original member of the legendary Misfits, will be at Forbidden Planet NYC to celebrate the release of his very own Misfits Super 7 Re-Action figure. Not only will FPNYC have the new Jerry figure, they will also have a selection of Super 7 Misfits Fiend figures as well. Mark your calendar for Thursday, July 11th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm to meet the famous monster himself at Forbidden Planet - 832 Broadway in NYC, and get an autographed Jerry Only figure.

To attend the event and meet Jerry Only you must purchase at least one Super 7 Jerry Only figure at Forbidden Planet NYC. With purchase of the figure you will be permitted to get a maximum of two personal items autographed as well.

FPNYC is accepting a limited number of online orders for a signed Jerry Only figure— while supplies last.

The curators of Psycho Las Vegas played their final hand for the 2019 lineup, welcoming The Original Misfits to this year's monolithic, three-day, four-stage lineup set to take over Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino From August 16th - 18th. Featuring original singer / songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only, along with early guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein, the legendary horror-punk trailblazers / modern-metal pioneers will headline Saturday's events, taking the place of Megadeth who recently cancelled much of their remaining 2019 tour schedule following singer / guitarist Dave Mustaine's recent throat cancer diagnosis.

Notorious for delivering diverse and eclectic lineups, Psycho Las Vegas 2019 will also feature headlining sets from Electric Wizard, and Opeth as well as performances from some of metal and rock's most esteemed artists including High On Fire, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Bad Religion, Yob, Goatwhore, Clutch, Carcass, Triumph Of Death, Old Man Gloom, Oranssi Pazuzu, Mogwai, Power Trip, Amenra, Deafheaven, Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats, and dozens more.

Additionally, Psycho Las Vegas will host a special all-day pool party August 15th to kick off the mayhem. Set to take place at Daylight Beach Club nestled next to the Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino, the fittingly-monikered Psycho Swim features sets from Corrosion Of Conformity, Lucifer, Primitive Man, and more. See the full Psycho Las Vegas day-to-day lineups below.

The coveted "Psycho Special" passes and "High Roller VIP" passes are long sold out, however "Tier 1 Weekender General Admission" passes are still available at $249 but will increase to $299 once the first tier sells out. Single-day tickets priced at $109 are now available at VivaPsycho.com.

Two Misfits shows have been announced for September. See Misfits with special guests The Distillers, The Damned and Cro-Mags, in Denver, CO on September 7 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheater, and in Seattle, WA on September 14 at White River Amphitheater.

From the time of their first gig in 1977, the Misfits and their iconic imagery went on to become one of the most crucially influential, genre-defying bands to ever emerge from North America. Misfits significance extends well beyond the narrowed path of punk rock, metal & hardcore. Although not cognizant of how significant they would become, what the Original Misfits achieved in their initial seven-year window deconstructed and redefined rock music.

The Misfits with Danzig’s anthemic songs and unmistakable voice, Only’s ferocious bass sound, and the Original Misfits melody-induced choruses and authentically bruising musicianship, cemented their importance with all ensuing generations. And now legions of diehard fans from around the world will have the opportunity to hear the original band that forges a level of intensity unprecedented in the new millennium. Don’t miss this important chapter in the legendary band’s legacy of brutality.