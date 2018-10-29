MISFITS - DOYLE Reacts To "Die Die My Darling" Sock Puppet Parody Video - "That Really Looks Like Me"

YouTube channel, Sock Puppet Parody recently released their Halloween episode and immortalized horror punk band The Misfoots. Now, they have met with guitar legend Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein to get his reaction as he watches the latest video this sock puppet outfit has bestowed upon the Internet.

"Watch as the Misfoots punk out while a terrified Sock Maiden tries to escape the creepy rocking Fiend who wants to dye dye dye her! These socks come equipped with devil locks and RIP’D abs. Sure to make the ladies turn green. Dye Dye Dye. Get it!"

Doyle is currently on his As We Die World Abomination Tour. The next show is October 30th in Milwaukee, WI. To view the complete schedule, visit this location.