MISFITS Drummer JOEY IMAGE Dead At 63

Former Misfits drummer Joey Image has passed away at the age of 63; the cause of death has not been revealed. The legendary punk band issued the following statement:

"R.I.P. Joey Image, March 5, 1957 - June 1, 2020. Misfits drummer late 1978 - 1979. Appears on the Misfits’ classic “Horror Business” & “Night of the Living Dead” 7-inches. Seen here on drums (at right) with the Misfits live at Irving Plaza on Halloween night 1979 in NYC. Jerry Only seen at left."

Everyone here at BraveWords offer our condolences to all of Joey's family and friends. R.I.P.

(Band photo courtesy of Misfits' Facebook page).