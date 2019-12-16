MISFITS - Fan-Filmed Video From Philadelphia Show Posted

Hot on the heels of their sold out performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Original Misfits - featuring original singer / songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only - announced a nightmare before Xmas at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on December 14th, with special guests Dropkick Murphys and Agnostic Front. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Death Comes Ripping"

"I Turned Into a Martian"

"20 Eyes"

"Vampira"

"Where Eagles Dare"

"Skulls"

"Mommy, Can I Go Out and Kill Tonight?"

"Hybrid Moments"

"London Dungeon"

"Teenagers From Mars"

"Children in Heat"

"Earth A.D."

"Green Hell"

"Some Kinda Hate"

"Hollywood Babylon"

"Horror Business"

"Who Killed Marilyn"

"Violent World"

"Halloween"

"Die, Die My Darling"

"Astro Zombies"

"Last Caress"

Encore:

"Bullet"

"Night of the Living Dead"

"All Hell Breaks Loose"

"We Are 138"