MISFITS - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Madison Square Garden Show Available

The Original Misfits, featuring original singer / songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only, will play a show at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City, on Saturday, October 19, with special guests Rancid, and The Damned. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Death Comes Ripping"

"I Turned Into a Martian"

"20 Eyes"

"Vampira"

"Where Eagles Dare"

"Mommy, Can I Go Out and Kill Tonight?"

"Hybrid Moments"

"Teenagers From Mars"

"Children in Heat"

"London Dungeon"

"Earth A.D."

"Green Hell"

"Devilock"

"Some Kinda Hate"

"Who Killed Marilyn"

"Hollywood Babylon"

"Horror Business"

"All Hell Breaks Loose"

"Astro Zombies"

"Violent World"

"Halloween"

"Skulls"

"Last Caress"

Encore:

"Die, Die My Darling"

"Night of the Living Dead"

"Bullet"

"We Are 138"

Hot on the heels of their sold out performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Original Misfits bring a nightmare before Xmas to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on December 14th, with special guests Dropkick Murphys and Agnostic Front. Get ready for Christmas Evil Philly!

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 25th at 10am, but the Fiend pre-sale starts tomorrow Wednesday, October 23rd at 10am. Use code OGMISFITS at this location.