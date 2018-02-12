MISFITS Guitarist DOYLE Announces As We Die World Abomination Tour 2018

Legendary Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein will be launching the As We Die World Abomination Tour 2018 this spring.

Beginning February 21st in Clifton, NJ, the tour winds through North America before crossing to the UK March 26th in Birmingham, England, and will later move through Russia before finishing up April 9th in St. Petersburg. Killus and DeadXll will be joining on the UK and Russia run.

Upon his stateside return, Doyle will also be performing at the 20th annual New England Metal & Hardcore Fest on April 21st at The Palladium in Worcester, MA.

February

21 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

22 - Diesel - Pittsburgh, PA

23 - Buffalo Iron Works

24 - The Lost Horizon - Syracuse, NY

25 - Blackthorn 51 - Elmhurst, NY

26 - Voltage Lounge - Pkiladelphia, PA

28 - Shaka's - Virginia Beach, VA

March

1 - The Calico Room - Wilmington, NC

2 - Drunk Horse - Fayettevill, NC

3 - High Drive - Gainseville, FL

4 - Side Tracks Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

5 - Firebird - St. Louis, MO

6 - The Shrine - Tulsa, OK

7 - Backstage - Lubbock, TX

9 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

10 - The Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

11 - The Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

12 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

13 - Hawthorne Theatre Lounge - Portland, OR

14 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

15 - Diamondz Event Center - Jerome, ID

16 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

17 - Herman's Hideaway - Denver, CO

18 - Aftershock - Merriam, KS

20 - Frankies-Inner City - Toledo, OH

March (with Killus, DeadXlll)

26 - Asylum 2 - Birmingham, ENG

27 - Redrum - Stafford, ENG

28 - Factory - Manchester, ENG

30 - Church - Dundee, ENG

31 - Corporation - Sheffield, ENG

April (with Killus, DeadXlll)

4 - Hobo's - Huddersfield, ENG

5 - The Hub - Plymouth, ENG

6 - Cobblestones - Bridgewater, ENG

7 - The Lounge - London, ENG

8 - Moskva - Moscow, RU

9 - MOD - Saint Petersburg, RU

