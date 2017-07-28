MISFITS Guitarist DOYLE Announces Fall Solo Tour Dates
July 28, 2017, 40 minutes ago
Everyday is Halloween when Doyle comes to town! Misfits guitarist Doyle will hit the road once again supporting his new album, Doyle ll: As We Die, available now from EMP Label Group / Monsterman Records. Meet and greets are available at every stop along the way, for more info visit OfficialDoyle.com.
Doyle Fall Tour Dates:
October
15 - Queens, NY - Blackhorn 51
16 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
17 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka’s
18 - Jacksonville, NC - Holligans Music Hall
19 - Panama City, FL - Dungeon Tavern
20 - Huntsville, AL - Side Tracks Music Hall
21 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse
23 - St. Louis, MO - Firebird
24 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard
25 - Lubbock, TX - Backstage
27 - Temecula, CA - The Boiler Room
28 - West Hollywood, CA - The Whisky A Go-Go
29 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
30 - Portland, OR - Hawthorn Theater Lounge
31 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
November
1 - Jerome, ID - Diamondz Event Center
2 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
3 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway
4 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock
7 - Sioux Falls, SD - Big’s Bar
8 - Minneapolis, MN - Whiskey Junction
9 - Chippewa Falls, WI - Every Buddy’s Bar
10 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
11 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
12 - Toledo, OH - Frankie’s
The first video from As We Die, for the song "Run For Your Life", directed by Brian Cox, can be seen below: