MISFITS Guitarist DOYLE Announces Fall Solo Tour Dates

Everyday is Halloween when Doyle comes to town! Misfits guitarist Doyle will hit the road once again supporting his new album, Doyle ll: As We Die, available now from EMP Label Group / Monsterman Records. Meet and greets are available at every stop along the way, for more info visit OfficialDoyle.com.

Doyle Fall Tour Dates:

October

15 - Queens, NY - Blackhorn 51

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

17 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka’s

18 - Jacksonville, NC - Holligans Music Hall

19 - Panama City, FL - Dungeon Tavern

20 - Huntsville, AL - Side Tracks Music Hall

21 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse

23 - St. Louis, MO - Firebird

24 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard

25 - Lubbock, TX - Backstage

27 - Temecula, CA - The Boiler Room

28 - West Hollywood, CA - The Whisky A Go-Go

29 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

30 - Portland, OR - Hawthorn Theater Lounge

31 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

November

1 - Jerome, ID - Diamondz Event Center

2 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

3 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway

4 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock

7 - Sioux Falls, SD - Big’s Bar

8 - Minneapolis, MN - Whiskey Junction

9 - Chippewa Falls, WI - Every Buddy’s Bar

10 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

11 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

12 - Toledo, OH - Frankie’s

The first video from As We Die, for the song "Run For Your Life", directed by Brian Cox, can be seen below: