MISFITS Guitarist DOYLE Announces US Tour Dates

Currently wrapping up the European leg of the Abominate The World Tour, Doyle, the eponymous band of Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein has announced their first US dates of 2017, the first supporting their upcoming LP Doyle II: As We Die, in stores May 5th from EMP Label Group, and Doyle’s own Monsterman Records.

Doyle recently released a clip of “Run For Your Life”, the first track from As We Die:

As We Die will be available worldwide on CD and LP May 5th, and is currently available for pre-order from EMP Merch, including several international versions with alternate artwork configurations, including art by legendary horror/comic/album cover artist Mister Sam Shearon, known for his iconic works with Rob Zombie, Iron Maiden, Clive Barker, KISS, Ministry, Rammstein, X-Files, and more.

In addition to As We Die, EMP / Monsterman will release several limited edition vinyl configurations, as well as a CD reissue, of Doyle’s Abominator, and releases from Dead Girls Corp., element a440, and more.

Doyle, the current project of Von Frankenstein, with Cancerslug vocalist Alex “Wolfman” Story, and a current touring lineup rounded out by bassist Brandon Strate and drummer Brandon Pertzborn, continues the lineage of Doyle’s former projects, pairing crushing metal riffs with ferocious punk rock swagger.

Abominate The World Tour 2017 - East Coast Invasion

March

23 - The Reel Café - Wilmington, NC

24 - Drunk Horse Pub - Fayetteville, NC

26 - Fish Head Cantina - Halethorpe, MD

29 - The V Club - Huntington, WV

30 - The Warehouse - Clarksville, TN

April

1 - Top Fuel Saloon - Braidwood, IL

2 - Emerson Theater - Indianapolis, IN

4 - Big Shots - Valparaiso, IN

5 - Lookout Lounge - Omaha, NE

7 - The Back Bar - Janesville, WI

8 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

9 - Outland Ballroom - Springfield, MO

10 - Firebird - St. Louis, MO

11 - Trixie's - Louisville, KY

12 - The Token Lounge - Detroit, MI

13 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH

14 - Diesel - Pittsburgh, PA

15 - Gramercy - NYC, NY

18 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

19 - Brighton Bar - Long Branch, NJ

20 - The Reverb - Reading, PA

21 - Montage - Rochester, NY

22 - Loft - Poughkeepsie, NY