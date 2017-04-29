MISFITS Guitarist DOYLE Announces US Tour Dates For June 2017

Legendary Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein continues his domination with the Abominate The World Tour 2017 featuring Davey Suicide. Launching June 1st in Raleigh, NC, the tour will wind south into Florida and Louisiana, then into California before heading East to finish in Niagra Falls, NY. The schedule is available below.

Doyle recently released a clip of “Run For Your Life”, the first track from As We Die:

As We Die will be available worldwide on CD and LP May 5th, and is currently available for pre-order from EMP Merch, including several international versions with alternate artwork configurations, including art by legendary horror/comic/album cover artist Mister Sam Shearon, known for his iconic works with Rob Zombie, Iron Maiden, Clive Barker, KISS, Ministry, Rammstein, X-Files, and more.

In addition to As We Die, EMP / Monsterman will release several limited edition vinyl configurations, as well as a CD reissue, of Doyle’s Abominator, and releases from Dead Girls Corp., element a440, and more.

Doyle, the current project of Von Frankenstein, with Cancerslug vocalist Alex “Wolfman” Story, and a current touring lineup rounded out by bassist Brandon Strate and drummer Brandon Pertzborn, continues the lineage of Doyle’s former projects, pairing crushing metal riffs with ferocious punk rock swagger.