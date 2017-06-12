MISFITS Guitarist DOYLE Stars In Vegan Cooking Video

Legendary Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein is a superstar in the kitchen. Watch him turn a cooking show upside down with his decedent vegan recipes, as he proves that eating vegan is easy and metal as fuck!

For further details, including recipies, visit this location.

Doyle released his new solo album, As We Die, worldwide on CD and LP June 2nd. It's currently available from EMP Merch, including several international versions with alternate artwork configurations, featuring art by legendary horror/comic/album cover artist Mister Sam Shearon, known for his iconic works with Rob Zombie, Iron Maiden, Clive Barker, KISS, Ministry, Rammstein, X-Files, and more.

The first video from As We Die, for the song "Run For Your Life", directed by Brian Cox, can be seen below:

Doyle, the current project of Von Frankenstein, with Cancerslug vocalist Alex “Wolfman” Story, and a current touring lineup rounded out by bassist Brandon Strate and drummer Brandon Pertzborn, continues the lineage of Doyle’s former projects, pairing crushing metal riffs with ferocious punk rock swagger.

Tracklisting:

"Kiss Me As We Die"

"Beast Like Me"

"God Of Flies"

"Run For Your Life"

"Darkside"

"Witchcraft"

"King Of The Undead"

"Virgin Sacrifice"

"We Belong Dead"

"Show No Mercy"

"Dark Gods Arise"

"Blood On The Axe"

"Night Of Sin"

Doyle continues his global domination with the Abominate The World Tour 2017 featuring Davey Suicide. Launching June 1st in Raleigh, NC, the tour will wind south into Florida and Louisiana, then into California before heading East to finish in Niagara Falls, New York. The schedule is available below.