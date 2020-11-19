MISFITS Introduce Limited Edition Static Age Guitar Pedal

Misfits present the Static Age electric guitar pedal. The Crimson Red "Fiend Club" edition is limited to 138 pieces worldwide and goes on sale at 12pm Noon EST, Friday November 20th at misfitsrecords.com.

Each pedal in the Crimson Red edition, limited to 138 pcs, is packaged in an individually numbered box with instruction manual and a corresponding individually numbered certificate of authenticity—hand signed by Jerry Only of the Misfits personally.

Raw and aggressive, The Static Age pedal brings you the terrifying tones of The Misfits' groundbreaking first album.

The pedal is based on Static Age era gear and sounds with all of its monstrous, yet melodic, glory. Some mysteries are never fully solved, and the original gear used on the record will forever remain the stuff of legends, with its hellish mix of classic and obscure pieces. So, to create this quintessential mix of haunting fury and raw energy, the warehouse was scoured for authentic vintage gear and through a mix of this, the Static Age pedal was born.



