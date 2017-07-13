MISFITS - JERRY ONLY's 1979 Bass Up For Grabs On eBay

Bidding is now open via eBay on what is left of Jerry Only's 1979 Rickenbacker 4001 bass guitar. This was played live throughout the early years of the Misfits. It can be seen in various states of originality in countless photos and videos. First as a typical black Ric with black hardware and then with double Precision Bass pickups, modified batwing-shaped tuners, painted fingerboard with white skull and red bat inlays, and added headstock attachment complete with rubber skull. It was ultimately smashed at a show and thus retired.

The seller obtained this from a local die-hard Misfits collector who advised them he bought the bare body on eBay some time ago. He also said he bought the rubber skull online which went into the crowd the night Jerry smashed the bass. When the collector told Jerry that he had bought this battered bass, Jerry sent him a care package full of his old parts: multiple extra modified bat-tuners, Rickenbacker bridge, and pieces, and a P-Bass style pickup. Also included is the original strap, a small piece of material used as the pickguard, a thumb pick, and as an added bonus, an Ernie Ball / Music Man hardshell case owned by Danzig bassist Jerry Montano.

The back of the neck is fractured, part of the fretboard is missing and the side of the body is obviously broken off. Only a small part of the pickguard is included. Pots and knobs are missing. Making the bass playable again would be a challenge. Note that the wood "M" shaped headstock attachment is a re-creation made by the previous owner.

Please do not mistake this for one of Jerry's newer smash'em up basses. This is THE bass from the Danzig era of the Misfits. It's the one pictured in their classic Hollywood Walk Of Fame photo and many other well known live shots. The eBay auction ends July 18th.



