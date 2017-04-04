MISFITS - Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Unveils New Additions To Exhibit In Celebration Of Band’s 40th Anniversary

In celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the Misfits (note: the legendary punk band's first gig took place on April 18th, 1977 at CBGB in NYC), the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame unveils the latest edition to its permanent collection of historic punk artifacts.

Misfits founding member Jerry Only's custom Devastator Bass and custom spiked leather vest - both designed by Only personally, and used at both of the Original Misfits Reunion Shows in 2016 - now on display at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Museum in Cleveland.

Jerry's artifacts are specifically displayed in the Hall of Fame's Blank Generation: New York/London/Los Angeles case in their Cities and Sounds exhibit. This exhibit focuses on the music scenes in various cities (Detroit/Motown, Memphis/Sun Records, etc.). The Blank Generation covers the birth and enduring legacy of punk and new wave.

Meredith Rutledge-Borger, Curator at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame says: "The Misfits have long been a favorite here at the Rock Hall among both visitors and staff. We are thrilled to add these unbelievably kickass and iconic items to our permanent collection, and are so grateful to Misfits' founding member and bassist Jerry Only for his generosity in sharing the legacy of his genre-defining career. These artifacts will help us continue to engage, teach and inspire our visitors through the power of rock & roll."

Jerry Only speaks about the inclusion of his vest and bass in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: "Fame was not my intent. It was always the creation of something so unique that others would remain in awe of its design. I am proud to walk among icons who felt the same way. We changed the world!!! I am honored to have my Excalibur...'The Devastator' and my 'Fiend Battle Armor' on display at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame... May we one day grace its halls and exhibit a full arsenal of our weapons of mass destruction. Search -n- Destroy!"

In related news, this video from Hughes & Kettner features Misfits touring guitarist Acey Slade talking about gear and life on the road. This short interview was conducted back at the NAMM Show in January.