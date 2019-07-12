MISFITS To Play NYC's Madison Square Garden In October With Special Guests RANCID And THE DAMNED

July 12, 2019, an hour ago

news hard rock misfits rancid the damned

MISFITS To Play NYC's Madison Square Garden In October With Special Guests RANCID And THE DAMNED

Misfits, featuring original singer / songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only, have announced a show at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City, on Saturday, October 19, with special guests Rancid, and The Damned.

Pre-sale starts July 15 at 10 AM thru July 18 at 10 PM at Ticketmaster. Use code: MSG138. General on-sale is Friday, July 19 at 10 AM.

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.



Featured Audio

SABATON – “Great War” (Nuclear Blast)

SABATON – “Great War” (Nuclear Blast)

Latest Reviews