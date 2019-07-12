MISFITS To Play NYC's Madison Square Garden In October With Special Guests RANCID And THE DAMNED

Misfits, featuring original singer / songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only, have announced a show at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City, on Saturday, October 19, with special guests Rancid, and The Damned.

Pre-sale starts July 15 at 10 AM thru July 18 at 10 PM at Ticketmaster. Use code: MSG138. General on-sale is Friday, July 19 at 10 AM.

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.