MISFITS To Play Philadelphia In December, Ticket Info Announced

Hot on the heels of their Sold Out performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Original Misfits - featuring original singer / songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only - bring a nightmare before Xmas to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on December 14th, with special guests Dropkick Murphys and Agnostic Front. Get ready for Christmas Evil Philly!

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 25th at 10am, but the Fiend pre-sale starts tomorrow Wednesday, October 23rd at 10am. Use code OGMISFITS at this location.