MISS MAY I Announce Shadows Inside Headline Tour

Miss May I will make their return to the road in North America. The band has announced their Shadows Inside headlining tour, which is set to begin in Canada with a week long run supported by Obey The Bray and Auras. Following their Canadian dates, Miss May I will embark on a month long trek in the US, with support coming from Upon A Burning Body, Kublai Khan and Currents.

Speaking about these upcoming headlining shows, Miss May I lead vocalist, Levi Benton, states: "We are so stoked to back out on tour after our longest time off ever doing this new record. Not only are we excited to be out but its our first time headlining in years! Its been a long time coming and because of that we are bringing so much more to these shows. The line up is stacked with great bands and our live show has so many more surprises and new songs. All this time really did was make Miss May I ready to put on shows to remember!"

Tour dates:

May (with Obey The Brave, Auras)

11 - Hamilton, ON - Club Absinthe

12 - Windsor, ON - The Back Stage

13 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick’s

14 - Quebec, QC - Salle Multi

16 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe

17 - London, ON - London Music Hall

May (with Upon A Burning Body, Kublai Khan, Currents)

26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

27 - Dallas, TX - The Door

28 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

31 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad

June (with Upon A Burning Body, Kublai Khan, Currents)

1 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe’s Grotto

2 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

3 - West Hollywood, CA - The Whisky

4 - Fresno, CA - Strummers

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - In The Venue

8 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

9 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock

10 - Green Bay, WI - The Sandlot

11 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

13 - Berwyn, IL - The Wire

14 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

15 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

16 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

17 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

18 - Freehold, NJ - GameChanger World

20 - New York, NY - Webster Hall (Marlin Room)

21 - Allentown, PA - GameChanger World - Allentown

22 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

24 - Webster, NY - Harmony House

25 - Buffalo, NY - The Waiting Room

27 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick

28 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

30 - Columbus, OH - Park Street Saloon