MISS MAY I Announce Shadows Inside Headline Tour
March 27, 2017, an hour ago
Miss May I will make their return to the road in North America. The band has announced their Shadows Inside headlining tour, which is set to begin in Canada with a week long run supported by Obey The Bray and Auras. Following their Canadian dates, Miss May I will embark on a month long trek in the US, with support coming from Upon A Burning Body, Kublai Khan and Currents.
Speaking about these upcoming headlining shows, Miss May I lead vocalist, Levi Benton, states: "We are so stoked to back out on tour after our longest time off ever doing this new record. Not only are we excited to be out but its our first time headlining in years! Its been a long time coming and because of that we are bringing so much more to these shows. The line up is stacked with great bands and our live show has so many more surprises and new songs. All this time really did was make Miss May I ready to put on shows to remember!"
Tour dates:
May (with Obey The Brave, Auras)
11 - Hamilton, ON - Club Absinthe
12 - Windsor, ON - The Back Stage
13 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick’s
14 - Quebec, QC - Salle Multi
16 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe
17 - London, ON - London Music Hall
May (with Upon A Burning Body, Kublai Khan, Currents)
26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
27 - Dallas, TX - The Door
28 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall
31 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad
June (with Upon A Burning Body, Kublai Khan, Currents)
1 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe’s Grotto
2 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
3 - West Hollywood, CA - The Whisky
4 - Fresno, CA - Strummers
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - In The Venue
8 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
9 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock
10 - Green Bay, WI - The Sandlot
11 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
13 - Berwyn, IL - The Wire
14 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
15 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
16 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
17 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
18 - Freehold, NJ - GameChanger World
20 - New York, NY - Webster Hall (Marlin Room)
21 - Allentown, PA - GameChanger World - Allentown
22 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground
23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
24 - Webster, NY - Harmony House
25 - Buffalo, NY - The Waiting Room
27 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick
28 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
30 - Columbus, OH - Park Street Saloon