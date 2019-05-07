MISS MAY I To Perform Entire Monument Album On North American Headline Tour

Metal juggernauts, Miss May I, have announced a full North American tour where they’ll be performing their landmark, sophomore album, Monument, in its entirety. Main support will be provided by The Word Alive, who will be performing their album Deceiver, along with openers Afterlife and Thousand Below. Tickets will be available here.

Ticket info:

VIP Pre-sale Date: Tuesday, May 7 - 12 PM, EST (US)

Local Pre-sale Date: Thursday, May 9 - 12 PM, Local (US)

Public On-sale Date: Friday, May 10 - 12 PM, Local (US)

Miss May I’s sophomore album, Monument, was originally released in August 2010 and proved to be a game-changing moment for a then young, up-and-coming metal band from Troy, OH. The record spawned massive singles like “Relentless Chaos,” “Masses Of A Dying Breed” and “Our Kings” among other fan-favorites, garnered rave reviews from critics and ultimately catapulted the band onto the mainstage of the metal scene. Don’t miss the chance to see the band perform the ferocious record all the way through.

Tour dates:

July

11 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

12 - Columbus, OH - Skully's

13 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls

14 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

16 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Place

17 - Montreal, QC - Foufones

18 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

20 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

21 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

23 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

24 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

26 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

27 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

28 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar

30 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

31 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

August

1 - Las Vegas, NV - Vinly

2 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse

3 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red