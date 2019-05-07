MISS MAY I To Perform Entire Monument Album On North American Headline Tour
May 7, 2019, an hour ago
Metal juggernauts, Miss May I, have announced a full North American tour where they’ll be performing their landmark, sophomore album, Monument, in its entirety. Main support will be provided by The Word Alive, who will be performing their album Deceiver, along with openers Afterlife and Thousand Below. Tickets will be available here.
Ticket info:
VIP Pre-sale Date: Tuesday, May 7 - 12 PM, EST (US)
Local Pre-sale Date: Thursday, May 9 - 12 PM, Local (US)
Public On-sale Date: Friday, May 10 - 12 PM, Local (US)
Miss May I’s sophomore album, Monument, was originally released in August 2010 and proved to be a game-changing moment for a then young, up-and-coming metal band from Troy, OH. The record spawned massive singles like “Relentless Chaos,” “Masses Of A Dying Breed” and “Our Kings” among other fan-favorites, garnered rave reviews from critics and ultimately catapulted the band onto the mainstage of the metal scene. Don’t miss the chance to see the band perform the ferocious record all the way through.
Tour dates:
July
11 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
12 - Columbus, OH - Skully's
13 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls
14 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter
16 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Place
17 - Montreal, QC - Foufones
18 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
20 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
21 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
23 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
24 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
26 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
27 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
28 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar
30 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
31 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
August
1 - Las Vegas, NV - Vinly
2 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse
3 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red