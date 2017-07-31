MISTHERIA Launches Video Trailer For Upcoming Gemini Album Featuring TESTAMENT / DEATH Bassist STEVE DI GIORGIO
July 31, 2017, 23 minutes ago
Gemini, featuring Testament bassist Steve Di Giorgio among many others, is an instrumental metal album which collects 13 songs written and/or arranged by Mistheria in the metal, neo-classical, prog-metal genres. A video trailer can be found below.
An album release date will be announced soon. Pre-order your exclusive signed edition now at this location.
The album was mixed and mastered by Ivan Moni Bidin at Artesonika Recording Studios, hosted by “Nuove Tecniche” (Pordenone, Italy). Artwork and graphic design by Havane. Produced by Mistheria.
Tracklisting:
“Hands Of Fire” (composed and arranged by Mistheria)
“Angels In The Shadow” (composed and arranged by Mistheria)
“Fight Of The Bumblebee” (composed by R. Korsakov - arranged by Mistheria)
“Moonlight Sonata” (composed by L.V. Beethoven - arranged by Mistheria)
“Air In E Minor - The Day After" (composed and arranged by Mistheria)
“Devil's Steps” (composed and arranged by Mistheria)
“Prayer To God” (composed and arranged by Mistheria)
“Prog-Fantasy” (composed and arranged by Mistheria)
“Falling Stars” (composed and arranged by Mistheria)
“My Dear Chopin” (composed by F. Chopin / Mistheria - arranged by Mistheria)
“Asturias” (composed by I. Albeniz - Arranged by Mistheria)
“Adagio In G Minor” (composed by T. Albinoni - arranged by Mistheria)
“Metal Piano Sonata, Op.13” (composed and arranged by Mistheria)
Trailer:
Artists featured:
Mistheria - music, arrangements, keyboards
Roger Staffelbach - guitar
Leonardo Porcheddu - guitar
Ivan Mihaljevic - guitar
Steve Di Giorgio - bass
Dino Fiorenza - bass
John Macaluso - drums
Special guests:
Chris Caffery - guitar
Roy Z - guitar
(Photo - Martine Petra)