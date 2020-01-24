Mistrial Declared In Case Of DAVID LEE ROTH Impersonator; Will He Be Retried For Sex Crimes?

Chilliwack Progress is reporting that the long and bizarre case of David Kuntz-Angel may finally come to an end next week, or it may start over again.

Kuntz-Angel is the Chilliwack man long known for pretending to be American rock singer David Lee Roth all the way from the Fraser Valley to Ontario. He is also the man convicted after 20-day trial last summer of the ongoing sexual interference of a girl from the age of eight to 19 when she complained to police.

But at the sentencing hearing in November, the mental faculties of the BC Supreme Court judge who convicted him came into question, and the case was transferred to a new judge. Kuntz-Angel’s lawyer Chantal Paquette applied for and received a mistrial declaration in court in New Westminster on January 22.

So what now? His case was to be back in BC Supreme Court today (Friday, January 24), but is now set for January 31 at 2 PM to schedule new trial dates. That may not, however, happen.

