MITCH PERRY GROUP (MPG) Releases Debut Song And Video “Believe”

The Mitch Perry Group has released its debut song and video “Believe”, from their upcoming debut album Music Box scheduled for release on April 6.

Mitch Perry said, “We chose this song to release because of its message in these difficult times. We hope this brings light into these dark times and reminds us we are all in this together.”

“Believe” features numerous seasoned rock veterans including:

Mitch Perry - guitar (The Sweet, Michael Schenker Group, Edgar Winter, Lita Ford)

Keith England - vocals (The Gregg Allman Band, Montrose)

Dan McNay - bass (Jack Russell's Great White, Montrose)

Tal Bergman - drums (Joe Bonamassa)

Ed Roth - keyboards (Annie Lennox)

Dave Schulz - keyboards (Goo Goo Dolls, Berlin)

Katja Rieckermann - saxophone (Rod Stewart)

The video was directed by Ian Fisher and produced by Mitch Perry and Ruth Zakarian.

For further details, visit Mitch Perry Group on Facebook.