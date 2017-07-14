MITOCHONDRION’s Antinumerology EP To Receive CD Release

Canadian black/death prodigy Mitochondrion released their EP Antinumerology via Dark Descent Records back in 2013 on 7'', Krucyator Productions will be releasing The EP for the very first time in CD format on July 26th. It will also be released through all of the major digital platforms.

The state within the current landscape of modern death metal has not shown its promise in what seems like ages. Mitochondrion has helped signal a paradigm shift destined to bring awareness to where the elite sanctions within the Canadian extreme metal scene now reside. Initially hailing from the city adjacent to the infamous Ross Bay cemetery, Mitochondrion made quite an impression within the death metal underground with their self-released Archaeaeon debut in 2008. The band introduced the death metal world to their brand of time-stretching, vitriolic, complex, brutal ambient sound. Inevitably, they would gain the reputation as one of Canada’s most devastating and creative death metal bands today with the release of Parasignosis in 2011, and Antinumerology in 2013, initially released on 7", now released on CD by Krucyator Productions.

Tracklisting:

“Insummation”

“137 (Mors Formulae)

“Antinumerology”