MOB RULES Announce New Album, Release Shows In August; Teaser Video

At the moment, Germany metallers Mob Rules are in the studio working hard on all desks to create the optimal sound for their new record. The new album will be presented via three release shows, among others in the Nordic Pumpwerk (Wilhelmshaven), where Mob Rules have already celebrated legendary concerts.

This powerful album tells stories about legends with mythical and historical references involved; personal events are processed by Mob Rules in their songs as well. The result of this special mixture is a refreshing album that immerses its listeners into new worlds.

"We all know this special moment of putting on the headphones and listening to a new album in order to closely follow every single bit of sound with the booklet in your hand," says Klaus Dirks, singer of Mob Rules.

But what the new album will be called, what it will look like and who will be responsible for the mastering this time will be revealed in the coming weeks. Fleshed out fans and those who want to become fans can look forward to rousing shows with new songs and beloved classics.

Mob Rules album release shows:

August

24 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall

25 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete Pub

September

8 - Wilhelmshaven, Germany - Pumpwerk

Watch a teaser for the shows below:

Tour dates:

May

4 - Bremen, Germany - Meisenfrei

31 - Büßfeld, Germany - M.I.S.E Open Air (Headliner Show)

June

1 - Rheine, Germany - Hypothalamus

July

7 - Belle, Germany - Beller Freibad Open Air (Headliner Show)

13-15 - DE-Balingen, Germany - Bang YourHead Festival

October

6 - Gießen, Germany - Metal Crash-Festival