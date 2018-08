MOB RULES Launch Lyric Video For New Single "Children's Crusade"

Northern German metal band Mob Rules have released a new digital single and lyric video for the song "Children's Crusade", taken from their forthcoming studio album Beast Reborn.

Singer Klaus Dirks explains: "'Children’s Crusade' tells of an enigmatic movement of children, in the beginning of 13th century in Germany and France. The violent crusades to liberate Jerusalem led to no success. They pushed the people in poverty and famine. One night an angel appeared to a boy with a fateful message: Only a crowd of pure and innocent children could free the Holy Land. The sea behind Italy’s Shores would part for them, to give way to Jerusalem. Called to lead this crusade, the boy gathered more than ten thousand young people around him. The arduous route took its toll, over one-third of the children died by starving or freezing on their way through the Alps. When the sea in Italy would not part, the sullen group of pilgrims broke up. Some settled in Italy, some returned home in shame. Only a few tried to continue their way on ships, to fulfill their holy mission. Foundered, captured or enslaved not a single child arrived jerusalem in the end."

You can watch the video below:

Beast Reborn will be released on August 24th via SPV/Steamhammer on CD digipak, 2LP gatefold (incl. 1 bonus track), limited boxset (incl. CD, 2LP, towel, hand-signed photo card, 2 track bonus CD, patch, sticker etc.), download and stream. Pre-order here.

"Beast Reborn is a great album filled with catchy tunes that will stick with you. Fans of melodic metal should definitely check this one out!" - Jens Bogren (Fascination Street Studios)

Energetic, massive, focussed - that’s how Mob Rules appear on their new album. The success of their previous album Tales From Beyond was the impetus being used by the six rockers to bundle their energies and produce this new and very straightforward album. With dense sound, straightforward songs and the familiar big melodies, Mob Rules go directly to the listener’s ears. Rough and fast-paced they move across the roots of metal, to haunting, modern compositions, which makes their sound more fresh and up-to-date than ever.

New band member Sönke Janssen also has a hand in this: Being the new second guitarist he expands and completes Mob Rules’ sound spectrum. Not only within the band things are moving, they also get input from outside: Jens Bogren took over mastering. He works with great artists like Kreator and Amorphis at his Fascination Street Studios in Sweden. Bogren is a real guarantor for a punchy sound. Sebastian “Seeb” Levermann (Orden Ogan) is responsible for most of the choirs and yet again accountable for the mix of the album is Markus Teske.

Mob Rules take full advantage of their potential and show their strength precise and focussed. With Beast Reborn, Mob Rules draw the logical consequence of their progress

and at the same time dare to experiment with new things.

Tracklisting:

"Beast Reborn"

"Ghost Of A Chance"

"Shores Ahead"

"Sinister Light"

"Traveller In Time"

"Children's Crusade"

"War Of Currents"

"The Explorer"

"Revenant Of The Sea"

"Way Back Home"

"My Sobriety Mind (For Those Who Left)"

"Sinister Light" lyric video:

"Ghost Of A Chance" video:

Album release shows:

August

24 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall

25 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete Pub

September

8 - Wilhelmshaven, Germany - Pumpwerk

Watch the teaser for the shows below: