MOB RULES Launch "My Sobriety Mind (For Those Who Left)" Single; Music Video Streaming
December 14, 2018, 2 hours ago
Northern German metal band, Mob Rules, have released a new digital single and video for the song "My Sobriety Mind (For Those Who Left)". The song is taken from their current studio album, Beast Reborn.
Singer Klaus Dirks explains: "This song arose from a small idea which developed to something great. It grows around a simple piano melody that leads to an tremendous guitar solo. The whole song is carried by the piano, which creates an intimate and melancholy atmosphere, where the singer and his duet partner (here Ulli Perhonen of Snow White Blood) meet. Towards the end the song breaks open for a surprising and fulminant conclusion. The ballad is about the heaviest of all subjects: Farewell, loss and searching solace in the hardest times."
Mob Rules tour dates are listed below.
January (with Brainstorm)
17 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
18 - Essen, Germany - Turock
19 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion
20 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
21 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
22 - Nijverdal, Netherlands - Cult Art
23 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof
24 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
25 - rague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
26 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe
27 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
29 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
30 - Ingolstadt, Germany - Eventhalle Westpark
31 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
February (with Brainstorm)
1 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk
2 - Stuttgart, Germany - ClubCann
April (with Eden's Curse)
14 - London, UK - Underworld
15 - Newcastle, UK - Trillians
16 - Grimsby, UK - Yardbirds
17 - Stoke, UK - Eleven
18 - Bilston, UK - Robin 2
19 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation
20 - Pontypridd, UK - Muni Arts Centre
21 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage G2
May
3 - Bremen, Germany - Meisenfrei
18 - Gießen, Germany - Metal Crash Festival