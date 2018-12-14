MOB RULES Launch "My Sobriety Mind (For Those Who Left)" Single; Music Video Streaming

Northern German metal band, Mob Rules, have released a new digital single and video for the song "My Sobriety Mind (For Those Who Left)". The song is taken from their current studio album, Beast Reborn.

Singer Klaus Dirks explains: "This song arose from a small idea which developed to something great. It grows around a simple piano melody that leads to an tremendous guitar solo. The whole song is carried by the piano, which creates an intimate and melancholy atmosphere, where the singer and his duet partner (here Ulli Perhonen of Snow White Blood) meet. Towards the end the song breaks open for a surprising and fulminant conclusion. The ballad is about the heaviest of all subjects: Farewell, loss and searching solace in the hardest times."

Mob Rules tour dates are listed below.

January (with Brainstorm)

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

18 - Essen, Germany - Turock

19 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion

20 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

21 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

22 - Nijverdal, Netherlands - Cult Art

23 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

24 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

25 - rague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

26 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe

27 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

29 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

30 - Ingolstadt, Germany - Eventhalle Westpark

31 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

February (with Brainstorm)

1 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

2 - Stuttgart, Germany - ClubCann

April (with Eden's Curse)

14 - London, UK - Underworld

15 - Newcastle, UK - Trillians

16 - Grimsby, UK - Yardbirds

17 - Stoke, UK - Eleven

18 - Bilston, UK - Robin 2

19 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation

20 - Pontypridd, UK - Muni Arts Centre

21 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage G2

May

3 - Bremen, Germany - Meisenfrei

18 - Gießen, Germany - Metal Crash Festival