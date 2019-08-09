MOB RULES Release "Ghost Of A Chance" (Live) Digital Single; Audio Streaming
August 9, 2019, 41 minutes ago
Northern German metal band, Mob Rules, have released a new digital live single for the song "Ghost Of A Chance". The song is taken from their forthcoming live album, Beast Over Europe. You can listen to the song below.
Beast Over Europe will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on September 13 as CD DigiPak, download and stream. Pre-order here.
Tracklisting
"Beast Reborn" (Intro)
"Ghost Of A Chance"
"Somerled"
"Black Rain"
"Sinister Light"
"Dykemaster’s Tale"
"My Kingdom Come"
"The Last Farewell"
"Children’s Crusade"
"On The Edge"
"In The Land Of Wind And Rain"
"Hollowed Be Thy Name"
"Way Back Home"
"Rain Song"
"Ghost Of A Chance":
Lineup:
Klaus Dirks - Vocals
Florian Dyszbalis - Guitars
Sven Lüdke - Guitars
Jan Christian Halfbrodt - Keyboards
Markus Brinkmann - Bass
Nikolas Fritz - Drums