MOB RULES Release "Ghost Of A Chance" Single; Music Video Streaming

Germany's Mob Rules have released a new digital single and video for the song "Ghost Of A Chance", taken from their forthcoming studio album Beast Reborn.

Singer Klaus Dirks explains: "The song arose spontaneously more from a gut-feeling, than from the head. Playing straight ahead, very rhythmic with gripping arrangement, it gets to the point quickly and efficiently. The motifs of the song are presented very strongly without losing themselves. Content-wise the song tells about leaving the past behind to dare a new beginning after everything old has broken apart. It is not certain what will happen. There is the "ghost of a chance" that everything will get worse or better. It's just the exciting thing that you don't know what lies ahead."

Beast Reborn will be released on August 24th via SPV/Steamhammer on CD digipak, 2LP gatefold (incl. 1 bonus track), limited boxset (incl. CD, 2LP, towel, hand-signed photo card, 2 track bonus CD, patch, sticker etc.), download and stream. Pre-order here.

"Beast Reborn is a great album filled with catchy tunes that will stick with you. Fans of melodic metal should definitely check this one out!" - Jens Bogren (Fascination Street Studios)

Energetic, massive, focussed - that’s how Mob Rules appear on their new album. The success of their previous album Tales From Beyond was the impetus being used by the six rockers to bundle their energies and produce this new and very straightforward album. With dense sound, straightforward songs and the familiar big melodies, Mob Rules go directly to the listener’s ears. Rough and fast-paced they move across the roots of metal, to haunting, modern compositions, which makes their sound more fresh and up-to-date than ever.

New band member Sönke Janssen also has a hand in this: Being the new second guitarist he expands and completes Mob Rules’ sound spectrum. Not only within the band things are moving, they also get input from outside: Jens Bogren took over mastering. He works with great artists like Kreator and Amorphis at his Fascination Street Studios in Sweden. Bogren is a real guarantor for a punchy sound. Sebastian “Seeb” Levermann (Orden Ogan) is responsible for most of the choirs and yet again accountable for the mix of the album is Markus Teske.

Mob Rules take full advantage of their potential and show their strength precise and focussed. With Beast Reborn, Mob Rules draw the logical consequence of their progress

and at the same time dare to experiment with new things.

Tracklisting:

"Beast Reborn"

"Ghost Of A Chance"

"Shores Ahead"

"Sinister Light"

"Traveller In Time"

"Children's Crusade"

"War Of Currents"

"The Explorer"

"Revenant Of The Sea"

"Way Back Home"

"My Sobriety Mind (For Those Who Left)"

Album release shows:

August

24 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall

25 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete Pub

September

8 - Wilhelmshaven, Germany - Pumpwerk

Watch the teaser for the shows below: