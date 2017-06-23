MOB RULES Release Lyric Video For New Digital Single “Somerled”; Tour Dates Announced

Northern German metal band, Mob Rules, have released a new digital single for the song "Somerled”, taken from their current studio album, Tales From Beyond.

The band states: "“Somerled” is based on a famous historical character and combines all trademarks of Mob Rules in a powerful metal hymn. It is a homage to the life of the Scottish warlord born with Viking roots who united Scotsmen and Vikings in the so-called Kingdom Of The Isles after two epic sea battles. A true story, revived through this powerful song."

Watch a lyric video for the song below:

Mob Rules are back on tour as very special guests of Order Ogan, who will release their new album with three shows in Hamburg, Munich and Bestwig. Tickets available at this location.

Mob Rules live dates:

July (with Orden Ogan)

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

8 - Bestwig, Germany - Fort Fun (Adventure Park @ Saloon)

9 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

September

30 - Emden, Germany - Coast Rock Festival