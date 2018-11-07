MOB RULES To Tour Europe With BRAINSTORM
November 7, 2018, 2 hours ago
Northern German metal band Mob Rules will be special guests on Brainstorm's upcoming European tour.
Energetic, powerful, to the point - this is how Mob Rules presents their new international chart album Beast Reborn. With powerful guitars, great melodies and last but not least their impressive live performance the band provides incomparable concerts.
"We are very happy to be part of this tour", says singer Klaus Dirks. "We have known the guys from Brainstorm for a long time and are a really good team! Therefore it is a special pleasure for us to support them on the European tour and can hardly wait!"
Die-hard fans and those who want to become fans can look forward to stormy shows: Mob Rules will celebrate their recent chart album with new songs and beloved classics. Get your tickets now.
Tour dates:
January
17 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
18 - Essen, Germany - Turock
19 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion
20 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
21 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
22 - Nijverdal, Netherlands - Cult Art
24 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
25 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
26 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe
27 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
29 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
30 - Ingolstadt, Germany - Eventhalle Westpark
31 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
February
1 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk
2 - Stuttgart, Germany - ClubCann