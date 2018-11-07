MOB RULES To Tour Europe With BRAINSTORM

Northern German metal band Mob Rules will be special guests on Brainstorm's upcoming European tour.

Energetic, powerful, to the point - this is how Mob Rules presents their new international chart album Beast Reborn. With powerful guitars, great melodies and last but not least their impressive live performance the band provides incomparable concerts.

"We are very happy to be part of this tour", says singer Klaus Dirks. "We have known the guys from Brainstorm for a long time and are a really good team! Therefore it is a special pleasure for us to support them on the European tour and can hardly wait!"

Die-hard fans and those who want to become fans can look forward to stormy shows: Mob Rules will celebrate their recent chart album with new songs and beloved classics. Get your tickets now.

Tour dates:

January

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

18 - Essen, Germany - Turock

19 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion

20 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

21 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

22 - Nijverdal, Netherlands - Cult Art

24 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

25 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

26 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe

27 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

29 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

30 - Ingolstadt, Germany - Eventhalle Westpark

31 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

February

1 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

2 - Stuttgart, Germany - ClubCann