MOKOMOKAI Announce Debut Album, East Coast Canadian Headlining Tour

Peterborough's hard-rockin' assault Mokomokai have announced the release of their debut album Poison Whiptail, produced by Ian Blurton. The full-length record will be released on March 17th to coincide with a headlining East Coast Canadian tour.

Frontman John Ellis comments:

"This is a lot of hard work by a lot of people pooled together and condensed down to the roux. We're very proud and very excited to unleash this bad boy on rock 'n’ rollers and metal heads alike!"

The new release will feature the title track "Poison Whiptail", plus a mixture of brand new material and re-mastered songs.

Canadian East Coast Tour:

March

17 – Quebec City, QC – Scanner

18 – Moncton, NB – The Caveau

20 – Fredericton, NB – Maniac Mansion

22 – Sydney, NS – Little Vegas Showroom

23 – Halifax, NS – Gus’ Pub

24 – Saint John’s, NL – CBTG’s

25 – Saint John’s NL – CBTG’s

April

1 – Toronto, ON – Bovine

15 – Peterborough, ON – The Pig’s Ear Tavern

17 – Ottawa, ON – House Of Targ

