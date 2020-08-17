MOLASSESS Featuring THE DEVIL’S BLOOD Members Release "Death Is" Music Video

Dutch psychedelic rock formation Molassess (featuring members of The Devil's Blood), will be releasing their debut full-length, Through The Hollow, on October 16. The record will be released via Season Of Mist, making it the band's debut to the label. A video for the song "Death Is" can be found below.

Says the band: "Today, we lift the veil some more. This time accompanied by the visual magic of S. De Jager. A glimpse of what is to come. Hold up harden die!"

Featuring four musicians from The Devil's Blood, Molassess was formed upon being commissioned for a performance during the 2019 edition of Roadburn Festival. Yet, Molassess is not a continuation of a buried past, nor a celebration of a cherished collaborator, but a culmination of heartache, requisite resolution, a rediscovery of rage and the relighting of a fire that never really burned out.

Through The Hollow can be pre-ordered here.

The cover artwork, which was created by Max Rivers, can be found below along with the tracklisting.

Tracklisting:

"Through The Hollow"

"Get Out From Under"

"Formless Hands"

"Corpse Of Mind"

"The Maze Of Stagnant Time"

"I Am No Longer"

"Death Is"

"Tunnel"

"The Devil Lives"

"Death Is" video:

"Through The Hollow":

Lineup:

Oeds Beydals - guitar

Ron van Herpen - guitar

Job van de Zande - bass guitar

Bob Hogenelst - drums and percussion

Matthijs Stronks - keys

Farida Lemouchi - vocals

(Photo - Esther van Waalwijk)