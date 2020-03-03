MOLASSESS Featuring THE DEVIL’S BLOOD Members Sign With Season Of Mist

Season Of Mist has announced the signing of Dutch psychedelic rock formation Molassess. A new full-length will be released in the fall of 2020.

Featuring four musicians from The Devil's Blood, Molassess was formed upon being commissioned for a performance during the 2019 edition of Roadburn Festival. Yet, Molassess is not a continuation of a buried past, nor a celebration of a cherished collaborator, but a culmination of heartache, requisite resolution, a rediscovery of rage and the relighting of a fire that never really burned out.

The Dutch six piece comment on the signing: "This newborn beast is growing vastly within us. Calling out in ways yet to explore. We are excited to become one with its ever expanding language the coming years. We will be its best host possible, together with our newly formed alliance. A call for adventurous spirit is reaching out its formless hands, moving forward in blatant celebration of the irrational. We are more than ready to surface and start pouring out this cosmic glue over mind and matter. Drunk on Molassess!"

Molassess previously released the EP Mourning Haze / Drops Of Sunlight in April of 2019.

Mourning Haze / Drops of Sunlight by Molasses

(Photo by: Esther van Waalwijk)