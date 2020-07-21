MOLASSESS Featuring THE DEVIL’S BLOOD Members To Release Debut Album In October; Title Track "Through The Hollow" Streaming

Dutch psychedelic rock formation Molassess (ft. members of The Devil's Blood), will be releasing their debut full-length, Through The Hollow, on October 16. The record will be released via Season Of Mist, making it the band's debut to the label. Listen to the title track, "Through The Hollow", below.

Molassess comments on the single, "This was the first one to erupt out of our sonic maelstrom. It represents a journey into the unknown, yet obvious. A creative urge, a story to tell, a perfect timing led Molassess 'Through The Hollow'.”

Featuring four musicians from The Devil's Blood, Molassess was formed upon being commissioned for a performance during the 2019 edition of Roadburn Festival. Yet, Molassess is not a continuation of a buried past, nor a celebration of a cherished collaborator, but a culmination of heartache, requisite resolution, a rediscovery of rage and the relighting of a fire that never really burned out.

Through The Hollow can be pre-ordered here.

The cover artwork, which was created by Max Rivers, can be found below along with the tracklisting.

Tracklisting:

"Through The Hollow"

"Get Out From Under"

"Formless Hands"

"Corpse Of Mind"

"The Maze Of Stagnant Time"

"I Am No Longer"

"Death Is"

"Tunnel"

"The Devil Lives"

"Through The Hollow":

Molassess was beckoned to life as a commissioned performance for the 2019 edition of Roadburn Festival, five years after The Devil's Blood - a chaotic coterie of musical misfits lead by the efficacious guitarist Selim Lemouchi - ended their fever dance.

The invitation inspired new shoots of creativity to blossom where death had walked. The Devil's Blood’s supernal singer Farida Lemouchi formed new bonds with old cohorts Oeds Beydals, Job van de Zande, and Ron van Herpen (ASTROSONIQ), Bob Hogenelst (BIRTH OF JOY) and Matthijs Stronks (DONNERWETTER). Not a reunion, but a confirmation of deep binds and steadfast connections, much like the substance of their namesake - deep and all-consuming, and impossible to untangle.

Taking their name from the final song on Lemouchi’s solo EP Earth Air Spirit Water - and tragically his last mortal offering before his death in 2014, the band is not a continuation of a buried past, nor a celebration of a cherished collaborator, but a culmination of heartache, requisite resolution, a rediscovery of rage and the relighting of a fire that never really burned out.

Recording the music of the Roadburn performance on a two-track single, Molassess released "Mourning Haze / Drops Of Sunlight" via Ván Records in 2019. The circle was completed once more with the coming together of a tribe that had been torn apart but found their moment of re-connection: being together again, but also being something new.



Now, with the band’s first full length, Molassess are setting out on a new path: “Through The Hollow - She proudly carries forth seeds of the past, present and future and cuts loose entirely within the new sonic search of Molassess. An infinite search for personal and spiritual renewal, a remedy for reason and rationality. The state where earth and neither flow inseperable. The new light that follows the one great death.”

Lineup:

Oeds Beydals - guitar

Ron van Herpen - guitar

Job van de Zande - bass guitar

Bob Hogenelst - drums and percussion

Matthijs Stronks - keys

Farida Lemouchi - vocals

(Photo - Esther van Waalwijk)