MOLLY HATCHET – Founding Guitarist STEVE HOLLAND Dead At 66

Founding Molly Hatchet guitarist Steve Holland has died at the age of 66 and was the last living member of the band’s original lineup.

Holland’s current band, Gator Country, revealed the news and said in a statement:

"It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of the original Molly Hatchet/Gator Country co-founder lead guitarist, Steve Holland.

"Steve was the last man standing and has joined the rest of his fellow band brothers up in heaven. Steve's health had been on a downward spiral for a while, with Steve finally getting his angel wings today, August 2nd, 2020.

"You will always be one of the greatest, Steve! Rest well and sing out with Danny Joe, Dave, Duane, Banner, Bruce, Jimmy, and riff in heaven."

Holland performed on Molly Hatchet’s first five albums, including the hit Flirtin’ With Disaster, released in 1979.