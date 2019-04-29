MOLLY HATCHET Singer PHIL McCORMACK Dead At 58

Singer Phil McCormack of Florida-based classic/modern southern rock band, Molly Hatchet, passed away on Friday (April 26, 2019). He was 58 years old.

The McCormack family has issued the following statement:

"Phil has been a member of Molly Hatchet for more than 20 years, having performed in exotic locations such as Dubai, Munich, Sturgis, Okinawa, as well as smaller stages. Wherever he performed he gave his all.

Phil loved his audiences and they loved him. Molly Hatchet fans know how much time Phil spent with them before and after each show. He loved meeting people and sharing time with them.

Being on stage was where Phil felt at home. He connected with his audiences, fully tuned into the moment he was sharing with them. He was living his dream, a dream he never took for granted.

Phil was amazed at how many loyal fans he saw year after year. That meant a lot to him. You meant a lot to him. Beyond the stage he was a multi-layered person - free spirit, high octane social presence, nonstop jokester, kind person who made time for others, self-destructive tendencies but a generous spirit… he was an open book. What you see is what you get.

He left us too soon, but his legacy lives on in his music, his friends, his fans and the friends he didn’t get the chance to meet.

As Phil’s siblings, we have loved the journey we’ve shared as a family. Seeing Phil live his dream has been a blessing for us. We already feel the loss and will miss him every day.

We also thank the Molly Hatchet family - the band members, the crew and especially the fans - for being such a big part of his life. You brought so much joy to Phil. Words cannot express our appreciation.

Life goes on. Phil’s legacy goes on as well through his music, his loved ones, the moments he shared and thee friends that he made." - Dan McCormack, Kathi McCormack, Pat McCormack, Barry McCormack